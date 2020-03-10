Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Down 11.8%

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)’s stock price dropped 11.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.11, approximately 1,392,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 687,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

LILAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $974.60 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $24,850,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,511,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,793,000 after purchasing an additional 949,809 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $10,059,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $7,767,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 817,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 272,519 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

