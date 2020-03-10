Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Trading Up 12% Following Insider Buying Activity

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)’s share price was up 12% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $37.15 and last traded at $35.50, approximately 6,256,554 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 2,027,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.71.

Specifically, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,005.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,459.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.38.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

