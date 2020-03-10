Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)’s stock price traded down 12.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.80, 691,642 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,056,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $163,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,738,000. Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 3,977,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $177,000.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

