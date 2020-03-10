Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) to report $3.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.14 billion and the lowest is $3.08 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $2.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $13.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.46 billion to $14.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,764,000 after buying an additional 51,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $32,688,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,269,000 after acquiring an additional 40,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,758. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.77. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

