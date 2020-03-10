Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Shares Down 11.9% on Insider Selling

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) was down 11.9% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $22.91 and last traded at $24.54, approximately 2,534,112 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,385,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

Specifically, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $760,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,880,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,005,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $686,798.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,430.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on LVGO shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.27 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 53.73% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. Livongo Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Livongo Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Livongo Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Livongo Health by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Livongo Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livongo Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.