Lowland Investment (LON:LWI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,105.00

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,105 ($14.54) and last traded at GBX 1,130 ($14.86), with a volume of 34929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,130 ($14.86).

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The firm has a market cap of $566.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,393.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,340.75.

Lowland Investment Company Profile (LON:LWI)

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Lowland Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowland Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.