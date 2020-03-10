Macau Property Opportunities Fund (LON:MPO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $97.00

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:MPO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 97 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.28), with a volume of 9072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.28).

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.34.

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Company Profile (LON:MPO)

Premium listed on the London Stock Exchange, Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited is a closedend investment company registered in Guernsey and is the only quoted property fund dedicated to investing in Macau, the world's largest gaming market and the only city in China where gaming is legalised.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Macau Property Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macau Property Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.