Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Shares Down 10.9%

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) dropped 10.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.80 and last traded at $40.01, approximately 1,867,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 891,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Magna International in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Magna International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after acquiring an additional 47,514 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 33,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

