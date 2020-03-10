Maintel (LON:MAI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $200.00

Shares of Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.63), with a volume of 923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207 ($2.72).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Maintel in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

The company has a market cap of $28.64 million and a PE ratio of 7.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 258.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 371.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

