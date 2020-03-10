Maintel (LON:MAI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $200.00

Shares of Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.63), with a volume of 923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207 ($2.72).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Maintel in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

The company has a market cap of $28.64 million and a PE ratio of 7.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 258.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 371.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66.

About Maintel (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

