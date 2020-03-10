Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $192.00

Majedie Investments plc (LON:MAJE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 192 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.63), with a volume of 11459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.63).

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The firm has a market cap of $106.08 million and a PE ratio of -6.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 228.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 247.30.

In other Majedie Investments news, insider Mark Little bought 9,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of £24,895.08 ($32,748.07).

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

