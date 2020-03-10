Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Stock Price Up 21% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) rose 21% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.70, approximately 801,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 487,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Specifically, Director Kenneth W. Krueger purchased 10,000 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,523.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $393.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $463.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after acquiring an additional 44,572 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 676,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 122,801 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth $7,498,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

