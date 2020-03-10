Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Trading Down 11.4%

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) were down 11.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.23, approximately 4,272,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,517,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 1,780,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,915,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.