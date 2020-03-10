Marc S. Lipschultz Acquires 503 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Director Marc S. Lipschultz acquired 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $25,009.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hess stock traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,587,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,320. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.81. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Hess’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -105.26%.

HES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,899,000 after buying an additional 181,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,465,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hess by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 509,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after purchasing an additional 305,777 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Hess by 927.3% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

