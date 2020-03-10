Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Stock Price Down 11.3% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) dropped 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.94, approximately 1,574,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,846,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

MTNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Sunday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matinas BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTNB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 2,352,025 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Matinas BioPharma by 1,988.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 369,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $697,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $676,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $622,000.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68.

About Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.