McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

MDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDermott International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of McDermott International in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MDR stock remained flat at $$0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. McDermott International has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $127.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in McDermott International by 37.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in McDermott International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 573,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in McDermott International in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in McDermott International by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 66,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 19,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in McDermott International in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

