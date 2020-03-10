Mediazest (LON:MDZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Mediazest Plc (LON:MDZ) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 1051767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.06.

Mediazest Company Profile (LON:MDZ)

MediaZest Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, satellite delivery, content management, and consumer interaction platform worldwide. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building projections, and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

