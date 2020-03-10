Melon (MLN) Price Reaches $3.86 on Exchanges

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Melon has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Melon token can currently be bought for $3.86 or 0.00048455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitsane, Kraken, Radar Relay and Liqui. Melon has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $10,679.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.06 or 0.02497164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00214826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051619 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00124709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012183 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon’s launch date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Bitsane, Liqui, IDEX, Bittrex and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

