Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Down 12.2%

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)’s share price was down 12.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $537.98 and last traded at $539.64, approximately 1,046,302 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 637,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $614.51.

A number of analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $670.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $595.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercadolibre by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth about $10,152,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

