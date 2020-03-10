MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Stock Price Down 11.1%

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.05, approximately 2,538,649 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,483,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $225.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,694.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Stewart purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $40,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,861.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 10.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 190,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.