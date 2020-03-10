Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Purchases $23,400.00 in Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director John E. Noone bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $23,400.00.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.84. 20,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $173.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 79,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 20.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPB shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mid Penn Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

