Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) VP Purchases $68,420.00 in Stock

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) VP Bruce M. Bodine purchased 5,500 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00.

MOS traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,122,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 879.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

