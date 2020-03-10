Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Trading 6% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) shares traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $12.64, 10,123,111 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 5,897,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Specifically, CEO James Calvin O’rourke bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce M. Bodine bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. Insiders purchased 21,500 shares of company stock worth $259,140 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 879.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

