Moss Bros Group (LON:MOSB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.40

Moss Bros Group plc (LON:MOSB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.40 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.40 ($0.18), with a volume of 31889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.85 ($0.21).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moss Bros Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 million and a PE ratio of -3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.68.

Moss Bros Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, retails and hires formal wear for men primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail and Hire segments. It sells men's suits, shirts, jackets, trousers, waist coats, casual wear, and shoes; and accessories, including cufflinks, tie bars, dress accessories, pocket squares, bags and luggage, wallets, belts, socks, braces, bow ties, cummerbunds, hats and caps, scarves, and umbrellas through stores and online.

