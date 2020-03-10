MovieBloc (MBL) Achieves Market Cap of $11.23 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a market cap of $11.23 million and $5.70 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,865,324,335 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

