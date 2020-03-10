MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Shares Down 10.7%

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) fell 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.43 and last traded at $53.59, 1,204,119 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 83% from the average session volume of 657,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.98.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSM. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average of $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $1,480,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,323. 28.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,269 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

