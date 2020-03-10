N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.40

N4 Pharma PLC (LON:N4P) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03), with a volume of 47547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

The company has a current ratio of 13.77, a quick ratio of 13.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.20.

Get N4 Pharma alerts:

N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX (0.87) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops and licenses novel therapeutic products pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It reformulates marketed generic drugs; and improves delivery of novel and existing vaccines and therapeutics. The company is developing Sildenafil for use in treating erectile dysfunction; Sartans for the treatment of hypertension; Aprepitant for use in oncology and pain relief; and Aprepitant for the treatment of premature ejaculation.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for N4 Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N4 Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.