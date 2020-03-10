NaPoleonX (NPX) Price Hits $0.0806 on Major Exchanges

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, NaPoleonX has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. NaPoleonX has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $2,833.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NaPoleonX token can now be bought for $0.0806 or 0.00001011 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.06 or 0.02497164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00214826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051619 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00124709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012183 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX launched on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

