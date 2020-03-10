Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Jeremy Skule Sells 2,755 Shares

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nasdaq stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,987,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,002. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq Inc has a one year low of $83.08 and a one year high of $120.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.78 and a 200 day moving average of $105.07.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,823,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,520,000 after acquiring an additional 206,320 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,848,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,526,000 after buying an additional 615,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,258,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,208,000 after buying an additional 103,610 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,575,000 after buying an additional 2,101,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,144,000 after buying an additional 71,873 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

