National Bank Financial Analysts Give TFI International (TSE:TFII) a C$50.00 Price Target

TFI International (TSE:TFII) has been given a C$50.00 price target by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFII. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

TFII traded up C$1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$36.84. 841,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,225. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.36. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$33.50 and a 1 year high of C$48.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.91.

In related news, insider TFI International Inc. bought 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.79 per share, with a total value of C$563,310.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,238,451.71.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

