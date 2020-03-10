National Bank Financial Cuts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$45.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Air Canada and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.08.

TSE AC traded up C$0.91 on Tuesday, hitting C$31.22. 3,935,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.75. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$28.01 and a 52-week high of C$52.71.

In related news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 4,359 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.61, for a total value of C$216,241.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at C$467,505.79.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

