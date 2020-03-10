National Bank Financial Cuts Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$9.50

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EFX. CIBC decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. AltaCorp Capital decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of Enerflex stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.03 million and a P/E ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$5.02 and a 1-year high of C$20.29.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

