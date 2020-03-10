National Bank Financial Downgrades Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) to Underperform

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$4.75. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on POU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cormark cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.36.

Shares of POU traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.61. 1,562,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.41 and a 1-year high of C$9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.13.

In related news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total value of C$739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,149,988 shares in the company, valued at C$8,498,411.32.

Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

