National Bank Financial Downgrades Petroshale (CVE:PSH) to Sector Perform

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.35 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.10. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Petroshale from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Petroshale alerts:

Shares of PSH traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.28. 217,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,155. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42. Petroshale has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.71 million and a PE ratio of 3.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.56.

PetroShale Inc, a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and consolidation of interests primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. It owns interests in the Antelope field covering an area of 1,639 net acres located in North Dakota; approximately 1,931 net acres in the South Berthold area of North Dakota; approximately 340 net acres in the North Nesson area; and approximately 120 acres in the Stockyard Creek area of North Dakota, the United States.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Petroshale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroshale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.