National Bank Financial Lowers Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) Price Target to C$0.25

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.45 to C$0.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNP. Raymond James set a C$0.50 target price on Bonavista Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Bonavista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$0.84.

TSE BNP traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.22. 429,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,709. Bonavista Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.18 and a 12 month high of C$1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.23. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15.

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

