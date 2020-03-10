National Bank Financial Lowers National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Price Target to $13.50

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) had its price target decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 94.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

NASDAQ NESR traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $657.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.24. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $185.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.76 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 45.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 870.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

