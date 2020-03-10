National Bank Financial Lowers TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Price Target to C$3.25

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$3.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TOG. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TORC Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.40.

Shares of TSE:TOG traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.70. 2,472,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,074. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $663.22 million and a P/E ratio of -425.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25. TORC Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of C$1.50 and a 1-year high of C$5.46.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

