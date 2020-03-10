National Bank Financial Trims Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Target Price to C$2.25

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAV. TD Securities cut Advantage Oil & Gas from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

TSE AAV traded up C$0.11 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.51. 955,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,718. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.23. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of C$1.32 and a twelve month high of C$2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $353.26 million and a P/E ratio of -11.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

