NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,045.00

NB Private Equity Partners Ltd (LON:NBPE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,045 ($13.75) and last traded at GBX 1,045 ($13.75), with a volume of 54700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,120 ($14.73).

The firm has a market cap of $479.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,185.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,151.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.32%.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

