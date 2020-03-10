Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.17

Ncondezi Energy Ltd (LON:NCCL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.17 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 241841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of thermal coal fired power plant and mine in Mozambique. It operates in Mine Project and Power Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ncondezi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ncondezi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.