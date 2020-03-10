Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neon Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.39). Neon Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Neon Therapeutics.

Get Neon Therapeutics alerts:

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.18 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.74.

Shares of NTGN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. 244,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. Neon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $7.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Neon Therapeutics by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neon Therapeutics (NTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.