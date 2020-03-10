Netscientific (LON:NSCI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.09

Netscientific PLC (LON:NSCI) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.09 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), with a volume of 125508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.04).

The company has a market cap of $1.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Netscientific Company Profile (LON:NSCI)

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

