Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CIBC raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,224 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,433,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,456,984. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $41.24. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.15.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

