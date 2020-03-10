Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $133.20

Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 133.20 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.84), with a volume of 1388951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.84).

NRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.96) price objective on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Newriver Reit from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Newriver Reit from GBX 244 ($3.21) to GBX 232 ($3.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 223.67 ($2.94).

The firm has a market capitalization of $409.01 million and a PE ratio of -7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 183.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 189.34.

In other news, insider Allan Lockhart sold 148,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50), for a total transaction of £282,625 ($371,777.16).

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

