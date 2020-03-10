NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Cut to Outperform at Evercore ISI

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NEX. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEX traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.06. 6,130,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,223. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $723.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,108,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.