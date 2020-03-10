Nicholas Investment Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $91.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,891.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,110,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.01 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The company has a market capitalization of $919.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,993.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,840.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

