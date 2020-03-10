North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $239.00

North American Income Trust PLC (LON:NAIT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 239 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 245.59 ($3.23), with a volume of 67283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245.59 ($3.23).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 278.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 293.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $346.16 million and a PE ratio of 8.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.70. North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

