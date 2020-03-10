Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $105.12

Northbridge Industrial Services Plc (LON:NBI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 105.12 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 105.12 ($1.38), with a volume of 11168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.12 ($1.38).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 147.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $30.13 million and a P/E ratio of -28.42.

In other news, insider Ian Phillips bought 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £2,920.94 ($3,842.33).

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and hires containerized transformers and switchgears, and temporary packaged substations.

