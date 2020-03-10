Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.40

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), with a volume of 252146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $792,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.64.

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:NTOG)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc engages in the exploitation and production of hydrocarbon resources in the Mid-Continent region of the United States and Egypt. The company holds 100% interests in the White Buffalo prospect covering an area of 6,000 mineral acres located in the Big Horn Basin, Wyoming; and 16.25% interests in the Verde prospect unit located in Colorado, as well as a 100% working interests in the Pine Mills project and the Mesquite prospect, and 50-75% working interests in other prospects in the Permian Basin located in Texas.

