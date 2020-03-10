Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) Director Jacques J. Busquet Purchases 20,000 Shares

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) Director Jacques J. Busquet acquired 20,000 shares of Ocwen Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:OCN traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. 1,685,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. Ocwen Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a current ratio of 10.69 and a quick ratio of 10.69.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 27,051 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

