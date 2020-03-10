Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Down 11.8%

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) were down 11.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.87, approximately 2,146,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,178,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on ONB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,241,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,576,000 after purchasing an additional 862,874 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 48.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 440,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 142,897 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 168,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,347 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

